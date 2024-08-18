Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Raised by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.1% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 11.3% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 149,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $164.74 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.46 and a 12-month high of $193.31. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.80.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,865 shares of company stock valued at $27,137,693. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.