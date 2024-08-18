Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Miller Wealth Advisors LLC

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 12.6% of Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,232,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total transaction of $130,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,812.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,865 shares of company stock worth $27,137,693 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $164.74 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.46 and a 1 year high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.80. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

