Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Short Interest Down 8.3% in July

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $1.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.95.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.32 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.
