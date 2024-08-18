Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Short Interest Down 8.3% in July

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $1.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.32 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deer Park Road Corp boosted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 4,277,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 28,162 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 3.8% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 617,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 22,844 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 39,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 19,439 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,233,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 417,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.

