Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.70. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40. The firm has a market cap of $88.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

