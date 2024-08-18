American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,016 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of American Express by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,923,399,000 after buying an additional 662,382 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,747,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,855,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $909,575,000 after purchasing an additional 496,153 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $713,202,000 after purchasing an additional 667,695 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,595,370 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $590,940,000 after purchasing an additional 195,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point started coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.70.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $251.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $256.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

