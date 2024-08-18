American Oncology Network (NASDAQ:AONC) Stock Price Down 3.9%

American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONC – Get Free Report) was down 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.42. Approximately 8,610 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 73,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

American Oncology Network Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Oncology Network

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Oncology Network stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oncology services in the United States. The company provides various services to patients, including laboratory services for routine and specialized testing; in-house professional and technical pathology services with complete, accurate and timely pathology reports; in-house specialty pharmacy services with patient education, financial assistance, and 24/7 patient assistance; and care management support services including nutrition guidance.

