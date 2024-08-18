Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a negative net margin of 45.81%. The company had revenue of $31.63 million for the quarter.

Americas Silver Stock Performance

Shares of Americas Silver stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Americas Silver has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.70 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

