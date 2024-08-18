AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,270,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME opened at $162.69 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.89 and a 1 year high of $186.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.29.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

