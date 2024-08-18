Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $321.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.99 and a 200-day moving average of $299.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $172.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $248.38 and a one year high of $346.85.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.89.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

