AMMO (NASDAQ:POWWP) Stock Price Up 1.4%

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.15 and last traded at $25.12. Approximately 6,033 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 2,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.78.

AMMO Trading Up 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.68.

AMMO Company Profile

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

