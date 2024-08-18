AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.22

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.22 and traded as high as $23.34. AMREP shares last traded at $22.74, with a volume of 4,379 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised AMREP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

AMREP Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $119.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.54 million for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 5.85%.

In related news, major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $188,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 398,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,320.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AMREP news, major shareholder James H. Dahl purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.48 per share, for a total transaction of $117,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 420,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,876,674.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $188,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 398,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,320.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 25,214 shares of company stock worth $566,429. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXR. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AMREP by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 96,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 65,184 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMREP during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in AMREP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMREP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,505,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMREP by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

