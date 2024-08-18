Andina Capital Management LLC Invests $408,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 60,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Alphabet by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 241,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,068,000 after buying an additional 46,338 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $5,474,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 51,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 105,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $162.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total transaction of $130,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,812.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,365 shares of company stock valued at $22,936,043 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

