Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Short Interest Update

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 14,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANEB opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of -0.99. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

