Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Releases Earnings Results

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Industrial Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.200-9.950 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $9.20-9.95 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AIT opened at $201.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $223.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

In other news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $127,861.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AIT shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.67.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

