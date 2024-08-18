Aquafil S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ECNLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aquafil S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ECNLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 112.3 days.

Aquafil Stock Performance

Aquafil stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. Aquafil has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45.

About Aquafil

Aquafil S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, reprocessing, and sale of polyamide 6 fibers and polymers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and the United States. The company offers bulk continuous filament or synthetic yarns for the textile flooring sector, as well as used in hotels, airports, offices, etc., and residential buildings and the automotive market; nylon textile filaments for sportswear, classic, and technical or specialist apparels; and polymers products or plastic raw materials primarily for engineering plastics sector for use in molding industry, as well as manufactures and sells polymers for use in accessories in the fashion and designer furniture industries.

