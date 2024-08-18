Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Shares Up 3.6%

Aris Mining Co. (OTC:TPRFF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.27. 256,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 609% from the average session volume of 36,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78.
Aris Mining Company Profile
Aris Mining Corporation together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.
