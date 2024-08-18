ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) Trading 1.4% Higher

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.99 and last traded at $55.67. 93,068 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $54.91.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.59. The stock has a market cap of $885.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000.

About ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF

The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies that its managers identify as benefiting from automation and other technological advancements.

