Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.41

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.41 and traded as high as C$6.80. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$6.78, with a volume of 77,296 shares traded.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$719.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.41.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

