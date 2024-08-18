Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 333 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $512,000. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 473.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,649,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,460 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 22.5% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 264.6% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $924,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,015,134.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,174 shares of company stock worth $9,528,693 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $107.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.33. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

