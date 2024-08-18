Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 223.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,955 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,922,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,961,000 after acquiring an additional 63,801 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVT shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Avnet Stock Down 0.7 %

AVT opened at $54.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.67 and a 1 year high of $55.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.27. Avnet had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avnet

In other Avnet news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $434,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,587.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $434,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,587.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlo Bozotti sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,843.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,520 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avnet

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.