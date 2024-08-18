Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $6.57 Million Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 61.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 404,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646,697 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $6,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 32,804,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,212 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 68.3% during the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,363,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,568,000 after buying an additional 1,770,000 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,752,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 113.1% during the first quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 2,769,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,083,000 after buying an additional 1,469,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

TEVA stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $18.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 981,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,706,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $423,263.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,060 shares in the company, valued at $777,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 981,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,706,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEVA. Bank of America lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Stories

