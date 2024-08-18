Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $7.83 Million Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 815.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,133 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $7,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 638.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,966.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average is $35.68. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $48.80.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

