Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $9.01 Million Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.09% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $9,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $560,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

NYSE:JLL opened at $246.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $254.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.