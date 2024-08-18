Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 604,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 191,578 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $7,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in MRC Global by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 60,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in MRC Global by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 70,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $12.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.49. MRC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $832.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.32 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRC. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut MRC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Grant R. Bates sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $474,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,291.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

