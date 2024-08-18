Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 93.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 856,233 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.17.

American Water Works Price Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $140.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.71. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $149.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.64.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

