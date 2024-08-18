ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Raises Dividend to $0.66 Per Share

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.6605 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from ASX’s previous dividend of $0.61.
ASX Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of ASXFY opened at $43.00 on Friday. ASX has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $45.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average of $42.07.
About ASX
