ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Raises Dividend to $0.66 Per Share

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.6605 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from ASX’s previous dividend of $0.61.

ASX Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ASXFY opened at $43.00 on Friday. ASX has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $45.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average of $42.07.

About ASX

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agriculture and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives.

