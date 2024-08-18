Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Short Interest Down 8.4% in July

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 989,200 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Athira Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ ATHA opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81. Athira Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.30.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Insider Transactions at Athira Pharma

In related news, Director Kelly A. Romano bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,491.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kelly A. Romano acquired 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $66,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,330.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelly A. Romano bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,491.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athira Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Athira Pharma by 9.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 29,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Athira Pharma by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Athira Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.

