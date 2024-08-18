AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 42,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 13,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 19,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.73. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $138.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on T. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

