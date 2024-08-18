AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stake Boosted by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,271,756,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 835,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,354,000 after buying an additional 346,214 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 351,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,734,000 after acquiring an additional 264,923 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,980,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,534,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4,563.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 212,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,488,000 after acquiring an additional 208,240 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.12.

Shares of AVB opened at $215.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.57 and its 200-day moving average is $192.54. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.45 and a 12-month high of $218.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $726.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.49 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,780,506.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at $13,780,506.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $414,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,026.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

