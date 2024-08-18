Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RELX. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Relx by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,813,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,705 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,983,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Relx by 185.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after purchasing an additional 434,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Relx by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,349,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,842,000 after purchasing an additional 399,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at $12,255,000. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx Price Performance

Shares of Relx stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $31.38 and a 1 year high of $47.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.87.

Relx Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

