Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $20.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.91. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Argus lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

