Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $780,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,982,000 after buying an additional 31,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 241.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $670.92.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $714.47 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $387.01 and a 1 year high of $789.80. The firm has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $677.57 and a 200 day moving average of $675.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

