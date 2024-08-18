Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $208,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 49.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696,897 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,229 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,023 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,562,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,765,000 after buying an additional 463,738 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,231,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $70.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.49. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $94.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

