Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $211,000 Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 40.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 390 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,577,268,000 after acquiring an additional 69,701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 114.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 980,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $602,092,000 after purchasing an additional 523,038 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,705,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,026,000 after buying an additional 27,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 387,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,145,000 after acquiring an additional 52,451 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $624.18.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $534.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $550.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $569.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $389.90 and a 52-week high of $626.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

