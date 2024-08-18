Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $217,000 Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $2,056,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,567.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $777,680.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $2,056,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,567.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,243 shares of company stock worth $14,893,042. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CarMax from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday. Argus raised shares of CarMax to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $79.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

