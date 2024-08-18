Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $38,000 Stake in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,837 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Holley were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Holley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Holley in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in Holley by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 43,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Holley by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 106,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the 1st quarter worth about $937,000. 39.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holley Stock Performance

NYSE HLLY opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $363.90 million, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98. Holley Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $6.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $169.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.40 million. Holley had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Holley Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Holley news, Chairman Matthew E. Rubel bought 14,493 shares of Holley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $49,131.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 169,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,228.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a report on Monday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Holley from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Holley from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.54.

About Holley

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

