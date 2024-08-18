Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 62.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SONY. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,413,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth $425,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Sony Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 31,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Trading Up 2.0 %

SONY opened at $90.24 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $75.11 and a 52 week high of $100.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.23. The firm has a market cap of $111.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Shares of Sony Group are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

