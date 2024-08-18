Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,101 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,262 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,245,041 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,505,409,000 after acquiring an additional 66,528 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,878,495 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $957,762,000 after purchasing an additional 302,222 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,736,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $787,725,000 after buying an additional 460,649 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 2,232.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,377,221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $463,760,000 after buying an additional 3,232,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 41.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,753,504 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $378,111,000 after buying an additional 801,814 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN opened at $130.31 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $172.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.38. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Illumina to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.10.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

