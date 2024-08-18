Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,253 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,341,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,912 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,448,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Hershey by 6.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,487,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,327,000 after acquiring an additional 90,329 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 781,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,715,000 after acquiring an additional 112,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,006,000 after acquiring an additional 19,018 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hershey from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $274,395.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,535,723.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at $6,535,723.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,038 shares of company stock worth $974,603. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HSY opened at $193.49 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $221.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.