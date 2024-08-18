Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,439 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2,178.2% in the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 127,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 122,044 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 214,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,357,000 after acquiring an additional 73,651 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $17,903,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 456,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,297,000 after purchasing an additional 36,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Republic Services by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 591,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,496,000 after purchasing an additional 55,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $203.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.23 and a 12 month high of $206.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.21.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.54%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

