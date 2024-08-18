Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 16,154 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 82.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,154 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 230,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after purchasing an additional 80,194 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,386,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,583,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,323,710.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY stock opened at $57.61 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.04 and a 12-month high of $71.18. The firm has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.58 and a 200-day moving average of $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

