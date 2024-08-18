Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,774 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 18.6% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 65.8% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $70.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.23 and its 200 day moving average is $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. New Street Research began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

