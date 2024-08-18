Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 27,970 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,626 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 27,970 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

GOLD opened at $19.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $19.77.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GOLD

Barrick Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.