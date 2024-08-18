Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,581 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,157 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 800.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 224.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $2,825,077. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Capmk cut SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Northland Securities cut shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

SPSC opened at $196.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.71. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.96 and a 52-week high of $218.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 107.54 and a beta of 0.85.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

