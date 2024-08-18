Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,650 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 59.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Centene by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $78.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.75. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Centene

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.