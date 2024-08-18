Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 642 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Trading Down 1.0 %

Watsco stock opened at $473.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $481.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.51. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $337.58 and a one year high of $520.41.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.71.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

