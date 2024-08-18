Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,765 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,765 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRW. Baird R W raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.19.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $99.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.42. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $105.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.02%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,979,372.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

