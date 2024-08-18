Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,316 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 17,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Micron Technology by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 206,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.0 %

MU opened at $107.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $119.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.05 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total transaction of $893,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,793,795.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total value of $893,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,793,795.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,693 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.