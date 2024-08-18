Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $230,235,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $145,477,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after buying an additional 1,141,026 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,614,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,310,000 after buying an additional 902,096 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $78,567,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $112.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.80 and a 200 day moving average of $108.03. The stock has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

