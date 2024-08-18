Bank Hapoalim B.M. Plans Dividend of $0.47 (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.4711 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 19th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

Shares of BKHYY stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 19th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank Hapoalim B.M. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

